Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Shares of V opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.04. The stock has a market cap of $376.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock worth $7,322,535. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

