Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.4% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $376.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.04. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.