Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Shares of V opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.04. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

