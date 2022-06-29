Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.13 and a 200-day moving average of $212.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $376.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

