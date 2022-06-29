Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Reduced by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $376.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.04. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

