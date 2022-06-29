Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $148.88 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

