Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Waters by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Waters by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Waters by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,413,000 after purchasing an additional 113,693 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

NYSE WAT opened at $329.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.10. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

