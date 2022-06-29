Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.0% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,240.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,279.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,577.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

