Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 116 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 61,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average of $138.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $111.48 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.