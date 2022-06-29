Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,178 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKI. Raymond James cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

