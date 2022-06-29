Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 146 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,113,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 362.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 33,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,347,000 after buying an additional 26,208 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

NOW stock opened at $473.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.69. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 430.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

