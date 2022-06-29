Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $283.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.72. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.03.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

