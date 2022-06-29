Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 197 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $81,546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $175.82 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.13 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.95.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

