Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,878,000 after buying an additional 97,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after buying an additional 93,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 455,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 153,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.