Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.14.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $194.41 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $157.19 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

