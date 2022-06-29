Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

