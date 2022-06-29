Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 603.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 47.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 83,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.27.

NYSE:SJM opened at $127.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.83. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.