Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,134 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

