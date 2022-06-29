Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 152 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $547,860,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after acquiring an additional 860,616 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,946,000 after acquiring an additional 400,113 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,009,000 after acquiring an additional 340,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,823 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $243.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

