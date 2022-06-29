Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,581,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 468.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after buying an additional 136,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after buying an additional 130,913 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 236,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 91,319 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,450.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,489 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.73 and a 1-year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

