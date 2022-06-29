Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 15,551 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,551 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after buying an additional 452,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after buying an additional 1,139,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $810,340,000 after buying an additional 516,378 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $593,070,000 after buying an additional 1,405,697 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,510,000 after buying an additional 1,979,276 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.53.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.76. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

