Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 66,544 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

PZA opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

