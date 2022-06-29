Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 83,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,835 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

