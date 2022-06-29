Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 218.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,872,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $961,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

