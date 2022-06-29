Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agincourt Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 661,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter.

VT opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.04. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $83.24 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

