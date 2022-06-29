Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

