Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs stock opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $88.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

