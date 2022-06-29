Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,982. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

NYSE AEE opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.79. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

