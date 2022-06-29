Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,549,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 101,075 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,381,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 183,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 31,222 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bless purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $110,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNA opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

CNA Financial Profile (Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.