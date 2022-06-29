Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 52.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 38.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 123,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 98.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 208,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $190.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 162.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.09.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

