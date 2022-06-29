Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

