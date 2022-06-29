Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $751,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 406,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,424,000.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

