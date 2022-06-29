Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 177,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 126,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 100,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $230.15 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.11.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

