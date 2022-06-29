Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $152,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,465,160 shares in the company, valued at $577,185,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Olin Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.