Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

