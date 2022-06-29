Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $41.10.

