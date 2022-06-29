Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

NYSE HPE opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

