Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $869,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,239,000 after buying an additional 6,887,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,782,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,909,000 after buying an additional 628,092 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,271,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,432,000 after buying an additional 1,933,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,636,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,129,000 after buying an additional 561,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03.

