Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $792,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $904,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

SDG stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $100.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.