Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,702 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.81.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

