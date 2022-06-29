Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 437 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock opened at $159.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.