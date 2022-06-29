Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,566 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 128,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,086,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,490 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

