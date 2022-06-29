Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $233,400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,638,000 after purchasing an additional 392,120 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $77,801,000. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $60,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

