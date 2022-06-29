Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

