Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE GIS opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.30.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.