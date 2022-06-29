Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 83,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 75,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $640,060.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,675,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,482,060.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,245,590 shares of company stock worth $77,085,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

