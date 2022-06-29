Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74.

