Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 187 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

