Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,887 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09.

