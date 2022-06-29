Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,384 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

MDY opened at $420.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $445.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

